We may struggle to remember what we had for lunch yesterday, or what we wore to a meeting last week. But ask someone about the toys they loved as a child, and the memories, well, they’re vivid. We asked some of our colleagues to share their favorite toys, spanning the 1950s through the 1990s. Here are their answers; we hope you’ll share your own toy memories in the comments or the form below. We may include some of them in an upcoming story.



Courtesy of Running Press/FROM_PHOTOPOST

Mr. Potato Head

It was the 1970s, and I remember thinking the toy was kind of boring until I discovered that originally the company didn’t sell a potato “body,” and kids stuck the eyes, nose, mouth etc. into a real potato. I immediately stopped using the plastic body myself, and suddenly the toy took on new excitement — possibly because I knew my mother was chagrined. Silly Mom; she wanted those potatoes for cooking.

— Joe Yonan, 51, food editor

Skip-It

The most memorable aspect of playing with a Skip-It, a spherical gizmo connected by pliable plastic to a hoop worn like an anklet, was the sharp pain of it hitting your ankle. But after continuously swinging the ’90s toy around, jumping over the plastic each time, the inevitable scrapes were equivalent to battle wounds. My friends and I would take turns playing with my bright yellow Skip-It, excited to compete against one another for the highest number of revolutions. A hundred? Not bad. Two hundred? You’re a master.

— Sonia Rao, 20, features intern

Cabbage Patch Kids

As a child of the 1980s, I loved Cabbage Patch dolls. Both my sister and I begged for them one Christmas. Their sweet round faces and origin stories made them special, one-of-a-kind. My mom bought two brown-skinned dolls, each from a different country and each with her own back story. I remember opening my doll’s birth certificate. I can’t remember where she was from, but she wore a soft pink suit, and was my favorite plaything for a few years.

— Krissah Thompson, 38, staff writer

Nintendo Entertainment System

I used to watch with great anticipation as my dad conquered level after level in Super Mario Bros. Little stands out to me more from my early childhood than that video game console’s boxy graphics and brain-invading music. I recently unearthed the system from my mom’s basement, and, to my delight, it still works — as long as you blow into the game cartridges first, of course.

— Mike Cirelli, 26, copy editor

Hula-Hoop

In the late 1950s, I was about 5 years old and I had heard about this amazing new toy called the Hula Hoop. It was a plastic ring that you put around your waist and twirl around. Only one of my friends had snagged one, and she would play with it in front of me, which was very annoying. We could not find one in our home town in Connecticut, and I was crushed. I think this was the precursor to the demand for Teddy Ruxpin, Cabbage Patch Kids or Beanie Babies. They were always sold out. We went to visit my grandparents in Brockton, Mass., and my grandfather gave me a brown paper bag. Inside was a Hula Hoop. I was overjoyed.

— Jura Koncius, 63, staff writer