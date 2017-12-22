We run a lot of essays, advice and pieces about children and parenting here. This year was no different, with topics as diverse as pregnancy, adoption, parenting adult kids, technology, breast-feeding and pumping, teen relationships, sexual harassment, and watching a child move far away.

You may have missed some, so here we offer our most-read pieces of 2017. (I can’t wait to see what happens in 2018!) Enjoy, and happy new year.

Why you can’t teach a 6-year-old to be grateful for a great life

The letter I had to write to my child’s teacher

Melinda Gates on how she spent her career in technology but she still wasn’t prepared for its impact on her kids

The important role of aunts and uncles in our children’s lives

Why self-care is an important part of parenting, and how to make time for it

A lawyer rewrote Instagram’s terms of use so teens could understand their privacy rights

Want to raise empowered women? Focus on middle school.

6 ways parents can stay connected with their teen sons