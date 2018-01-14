

Crystal Craig, right, daughter Malia, 6, and Derrick Logan from Chicago are among visitors to the Martin Luther King Memorial on the Mall on Saturday. Monday’s holiday honors the civil rights activist. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

For my 4-year-old daughter, the reason there’s no school on a given day doesn’t usually register. But last week, she remarked on how there was no school Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This was a chance to talk about the civil rights leader and U.S. history, so I asked friends on Facebook for books or other resources. There were lots of ideas, so I compiled them to share. Have other ideas? Leave them in the comments or email me and I will add them.

For younger kids, friends recommended:

The Washington Post reviewed two books for middle or high schoolers about King, “Martin Rising: Requiem for a King” (Scholastic, ages 13 and up) and “Chasing King’s Killer: The Hunt for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Assassin” (Scholastic, ages 12 and up).

Friends also shared lists of resources:

And, on the subject of race, some reads from The Post’s archive: