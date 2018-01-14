For my 4-year-old daughter, the reason there’s no school on a given day doesn’t usually register. But last week, she remarked on how there was no school Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This was a chance to talk about the civil rights leader and U.S. history, so I asked friends on Facebook for books or other resources. There were lots of ideas, so I compiled them to share. Have other ideas? Leave them in the comments or email me and I will add them.
For younger kids, friends recommended:
- “I Am Martin Luther King Jr.” from the Ordinary People Change the World series, for ages 5-8
- “I Have a Dream” book and audio CD with a recording of the speech. The book pairs King’s speech with illustrations, for ages 5 and up.
- “Martin’s Big Words: The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” for ages 5-9
- “My First Biography: Martin Luther King, Jr.,” part of the My First Biography series, for ages 4-8
- “The Story of Martin Luther King Jr.,” for ages 2-5
The Washington Post reviewed two books for middle or high schoolers about King, “Martin Rising: Requiem for a King” (Scholastic, ages 13 and up) and “Chasing King’s Killer: The Hunt for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Assassin” (Scholastic, ages 12 and up).
Friends also shared lists of resources:
- How to Talk to Kids About Race: Books and Resources That Can Help, from Brightly, a book recommendation website with Penguin Random House.
- 26 Children’s Books to Support Conversations on Race, Racism & Resistance, from the Conscious Kid Library
- Teaching Young Children About Race: A Guide for Parents and Teachers
And, on the subject of race, some reads from The Post’s archive: