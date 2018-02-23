I didn’t know how much a heart could love until I became a father, but it was not until I became a teacher that I realized how much love a heart could hold. Fatherhood taught me about the quality of love. Teaching taught me about its infinite quantity. In both ways, that love has changed me in real and powerful ways.

This has all been on my mind the past few days as that father’s heart, that teacher’s heart, grieves in the aftermath of another school shooting. It aches with a gnawing, nagging pain I can’t describe but that every parent likely understands.

[As a mother and a professor, I never expected guns would be my biggest concern]

As a teacher, as a dad, as an American, my heart groans as I think of those students who were killed or wounded, of their friends and families.

It groans for a young life that could be so blighted and a heart that could be numb enough to do such a terrible thing.

It groans for a generation of students who fear a similar event in their school, worrying about it in the same everyday way I worried about a senior forcing me to push a penny down the hall with my nose.

I don’t pretend to know what caused this or what might have prevented it. I’m not an expert in guns or mental health or anything like that. Nor can I confidently say how to prevent it in the future.

Perhaps that’s one of the scariest things. I don’t think any of us really know the cause or cure. We have ideas, suspicions, theories — but we really don’t know.

So I return to what I do know: People, especially young people, need love. They crave it, even when they don’t know how much they want it. The presence of love can be miraculous, overcoming all kinds of difficulties. Its absence stunts and blights, creating all kinds of difficulties in young lives, even — especially — when they don’t know they need it.

As I’ve read about the young man who did this, and others like him, I have to wonder if he ever felt love. Did a teacher or pastor or coach or neighbor or someone ever say those words? Did someone ever live those words in his life?

I don’t know. And, if someone had, would it have made a difference? Again, I don’t know. But I have to think so. It wouldn’t have hurt.

I’ve been thinking over and over of that brave coach, Aaron Heis, literally giving his life to save those students.

What’s the difference between someone who takes lives and someone who sacrificially saves them?

I don’t know for sure. But I suspect it’s a heart that has known love. What else can motivate someone to substitute self-sacrifice for an instinct as deep as self-preservation?

My first takeaway from this tragedy is that I need to be more proactive as a father and teacher. I need to constantly look for ways to love and connect with those who come into my circle. I need to make sure no student ever leaves an encounter with me without feeling their worth as a human has been affirmed and valued, even in small ways. I need to work on loving my own children and, eventually, grandchildren so that they don’t feel rootless and alone.

I need to find ways to reach out into my community and try to connect with those who are vulnerable, isolated and disconnected.

There’s a second takeaway, as well.

My heart hurts as I hear the reactions to this tragedy. It hurts that we can’t come together even in grief. It hurts that we cannot grant the dignity of good intentions to other humans we disagree with.

I understand there are difficult, complex policy issues to be discussed. I am not trying to minimize these. And there’s nothing wrong with spirited dialogue, persuasion and mobilizing like-minded citizens with advocacy.

No, thoughts and prayers are not enough. At the same time, does the hot zeal of anger really do much good? I’m not talking about the students who are rightly calling on their society and their leaders to protect them. I am proud when I see them using their voices to speak, but wonder what kind of example we have set for them with our own discourse. I’m talking about the adults and the posts and tweets I see where we call each other names, mock, belittle and blame — none of this creates any change.

It may be naive to think that acts of love can overcome this terrible epidemic. But is it any less naive to believe that feeding a culture of anger and accusation will help? Hurling angry words and accusations back and forth simply generates more angry words and accusations.

And this is where I feel my own obligation. Surely, creating a culture of kindness, love and respect would help. It could not hurt anything. I believe nearly everyone wants that. The problem is that we are all waiting for the other side to start.

I feel the need to work to create more people like Coach Heis. But if I am honest, I also feel the need to become more like Coach Heis, someone who is brave enough to sacrifice for others. What can I sacrifice? To start, harsh words. Anger. My time. Perhaps my entrenched ideas.

I can listen. I can try to hear and I can try to help heal. At the very least I can try to contribute to a culture of respect, civility and love. That seems to me like a powerful thing to do, an act of hopeful defiance and healing.

And that brings me back to that heart of mine. If I am to help create a truly better world, that’s where my work must begin. It’s the only place I have complete control.

Braden Bell is a teacher, writer and director from Nashville. The author of seven novels, he blogs and writes a newsletter with reflections about parenting adolescents. He’s on Twitter @bradenbellcom.

