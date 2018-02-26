This is a poem Alex wrote shortly before he was killed in a mass shooting at his school. Click here for the eulogy his father wrote for his funeral.

Life Is Like A Roller Coaster

A Free Verse Poem By Alex Schachter

Life is like a roller coaster

It has some ups and downs

Sometimes you can take it slow

Or very fast

It may be hard to breathe at times

But you just have to push yourself

And keep going

Your bar is your safety

It’s like your family and friends

You hold on tight and don’t let go

But sometimes you might throw your hands up

Because your friends and family will always be with you

Just like that bar keeping you safe at all times

It may be too much for you at times

The twists,

The turns,

The upside downs,

But you get back up

And keep chugging along

Eventually it all comes to a stop

You won’t know when

Or how

But you will know that it will be time to get off

And start anew.

Life is like a roller coaster.