My husband was recently diagnosed with a serious chronic disease. He is working with a specialist to get it under control but it will take months at best. The most obvious symptom is severe fatigue, which hits suddenly and makes him feel so faint he has to rest immediately. This happens a few times a day. There is no hiding this from our two-year-old. We explain that sometimes Daddy doesn’t feel well and needs to rest. He seems satisfied with this explanation and shows a lot of kindness and concern for his dad. But it is clear that this unsettles him. Sometimes I try to keep him out of our bedroom so his dad can rest alone, and he sits outside the door crying for his daddy. It is heartbreaking. If I can’t distract him I give in because he is obviously sad and scared and just wants to be with his father. Recently, he started waking at night and wants me to stay in his room until he falls back asleep. Now he wants me to do the same thing at bedtime. If I don’t stay with him, he cries practically to the point of hysteria; it’s worse than the first night of sleep training. It took a while to figure it out, but he is suddenly afraid to be alone in his room, and afraid of the dark. He has also expressed, usually around bedtime, a fear that he or I will get sick. Because he is only 2, though, he can’t explain it to me clearly. Every night I give him a bath, and then we read with his dad, so he has a stable routine. I need his sleep to get back to normal because I have a lot on my plate and need a break in the evenings. What can I do to help him sleep well by himself? Do you have any tips for making him feel more secure in general at this difficult time?

Meghan Leahy: First of all, I am sorry. This is a lot to handle and while I am glad your spouse is getting the help he needs, it will take time for things to settle down. In the meantime, we need to adjust expectations and focus on the needs created by the situation.

First, you need to get the sleep, nourishment and emotional rest you require. This is first because you are taking care of everyone. So much hinges on your health and well-being that this will be the primary need for quite a while. This means you get to bend the rules. Your two-year-old sits next to Daddy in bed and eats dinner on a tray? Fine. You allow your child to sleep with you because it allows you to get rest? Fine. You hire all kinds of support or ask friends and family for help? Yes. You get to decide what the needs are and do not worry about ruining your child’s sleep habits in the long run. That will all work itself out. I promise.

Second, as much as it is possible given the situation, you need to maintain as much routine and schedule as you can. A child this age flourishes and feels safe when everything is predictable, even if the predictability feels a little wild to you. Remember, he is taking all of his cues from you, so wherever you lead, he will follow. As long as he has you and his dad, he will feel safe. So, choose your needs and make them as routine as you can (with some flexibility as needed).

Third, do not fear the tears. They are normal for a two-year-old on a good day, let alone for a child who does not understand what is going on with Daddy. Keep repeating, “Daddy gets really tired, we can give him a kiss …” and just allow the tears to come. The more the tears move out, the healthier your son will be. I know it is emotionally and physically taxing for you, but this is the healthiest way for him to deal with these changes in his family. Remember: humans are built to adapt to stuff like this. Your son will figure it out, just let him cry and see Daddy is okay, he just needs to rest.

Finally, nature always has been and always will be a healing force. Get yourself and your son outdoors as much as you can. Running him like a puppy will make his body tired, and the fresh air will do his mind good.

Just keep going, and take care of yourself.

