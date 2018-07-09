On Saturday, as she was working through Wimbledon, Serena Williams tweeted that, well, here:
She didn’t project her sadness out into the void. Instead, she got the support of a ton of parents who have been in the same situation, missing a big first while they were working, traveling or otherwise away from their child.
I missed those first steps, too. Probably with both of my children. With the first kid, I excitedly told our sitter one Monday morning: “He took his first steps this weekend!” She smiled, laughed and clapped. “Oh really! That’s so great!” And I knew. I knew she had seen his first steps while I was at work, but I didn’t say anything and she didn’t say anything. Years later, we laughed together about it, and all I could do was appreciate her for loving my kids.
So to the caretakers who know what to do in this case, well, thanks.
And to the fellow humans who lift others up, thank you, too.
Good luck to Serena Williams, both with that Wimbledon thing, but especially with that new walker. (Watch out for coffee table corners.)
Sign up here for the On Parenting newsletter. We tweet @On Parenting and have a Facebook discussion page about parenting and working. Join us.
More reading:
PTA culture and the working mother
The lesson new moms should learn from Serena Williams’s scary childbirth experience
Serena Williams wrote a letter to her mother, on being a new mom
For single working parents like me, summer isn’t all fun and games