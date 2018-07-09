US player Serena Williams reacts while playing France’s Kristina Mladenovic in their women’s singles third round match on the fifth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

On Saturday, as she was working through Wimbledon, Serena Williams tweeted that, well, here:

She didn’t project her sadness out into the void. Instead, she got the support of a ton of parents who have been in the same situation, missing a big first while they were working, traveling or otherwise away from their child.

I missed those first steps, too. Probably with both of my children. With the first kid, I excitedly told our sitter one Monday morning: “He took his first steps this weekend!” She smiled, laughed and clapped. “Oh really! That’s so great!” And I knew. I knew she had seen his first steps while I was at work, but I didn’t say anything and she didn’t say anything. Years later, we laughed together about it, and all I could do was appreciate her for loving my kids.

So to the caretakers who know what to do in this case, well, thanks.

And to the fellow humans who lift others up, thank you, too.

Good luck to Serena Williams, both with that Wimbledon thing, but especially with that new walker. (Watch out for coffee table corners.)

