On Saturday, as she was working through Wimbledon, Serena Williams tweeted that, well, here:

She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

She didn’t project her sadness out into the void. Instead, she got the support of a ton of parents who have been in the same situation, missing a big first while they were working, traveling or otherwise away from their child.

I took my 1st child all the way to Israel on a trade mission. During a meeting I heard cheering out in the waiting area .... Yup, staff and husband and assorted strangers saw her 1st steps. It all turns out okay. #workingmomsrock — jane swift (@janemswift) July 7, 2018

I missed a bunch of firsts while I was at work. I hear ya, mama. It’s not easy. But our girls see us out there grinding + living our dreams and that’s got to mean something. Good luck in London - my daughter and I are both rooting for you! ❤️ — Raakhee Mirchandani (@Raakstar) July 7, 2018

All moms have felt that way. You join legions of us who have been at work when something big happened. It doesn’t take away from the fact that you helped her get there! — Heidi Reinhart (@MrsReinhartDASH) July 7, 2018

I missed those first steps, too. Probably with both of my children. With the first kid, I excitedly told our sitter one Monday morning: “He took his first steps this weekend!” She smiled, laughed and clapped. “Oh really! That’s so great!” And I knew. I knew she had seen his first steps while I was at work, but I didn’t say anything and she didn’t say anything. Years later, we laughed together about it, and all I could do was appreciate her for loving my kids.

So to the caretakers who know what to do in this case, well, thanks.

I babysat children. I saw most of their "firsts"... I never told their parents... They told me on the Monday morning drop off that they had their "first" steps, word, etc... 😊 — Donna Wolfe (@DonnaRwolfe) July 7, 2018

When my daughter was a baby my daycare provider said they’d never tell me if she hit a milestone when I was at work. “It’s not her first anything until her momma sees it.” Amen. — TheBloggess (@TheBloggess) July 8, 2018

And to the fellow humans who lift others up, thank you, too.

You didn't miss it, mommy. You facilitated it. Your child still lives right there. Make those happy tears & I mean it. — Moriah Marshall (@gnarlymo) July 7, 2018

Good luck to Serena Williams, both with that Wimbledon thing, but especially with that new walker. (Watch out for coffee table corners.)

