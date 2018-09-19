In retrospect, I should have just made two separate well-kid appointments. Twice the driving, twice the paperwork, twice the elevator button shenanigans, but it might have been worth it. It certainly couldn’t have been any worse.

Our pediatrician is efficient but personable. She answers my questions but doesn’t entertain paranoia. She always lets the boys listen to their hearts through the stethoscope. She doesn’t patronize the kids; when my older son, Will, asked if he and his little brother, John, needed shots at their recent checkup, she answered honestly that they did and said that shots do pinch, but only for a second.

The moment she left the room, promising (threatening?) to send the nurse in, both boys dove under the exam table in an attempt to hide. I coaxed them out with a video of baby coyotes on my phone, and then I called my husband and asked him to sing cadences from his days as a Marine, which I always find very bracing (“GIMME THAT OLD MARINE CORPS SPIRIT!”). After that, I wondered aloud about what treasure trove of dollar-store trinkets the prize box held for us. I tried to get them to tell me original, and therefore nonsensical, knock-knock jokes. And, desperately, I allowed them to scoot around dangerously on the doctor’s wheeled stool. It was a long enough wait that the boys could have tunneled through the building’s walls with tongue depressors and escaped to freedom in Old Mexico.

Will went first, which might have been another mistake (I took a calculated risk about whose panic would be most likely to spread). After his shot he howled in the corner while I brandished the first Harry Potter book at his face with one hand, trying to distract him with quidditch while cooing feeble words of comfort that got lost in the anguished pandemonium.

With the other hand I wrestled John, 4, into position — but not submission. He was due for multiple shots. The way pediatric nurses lay out the tray of syringes like the instruments of torturers from an episode of “24” mystifies me. Instead, they should train like KGB agents from an episode of “The Americans” and learn to hide needles in their shoes and hair, whip them out with sleight-of-hand precision and administer the shot before the child realizes something has poked his skin. I kept John pinned to me while the nurse gave the shots. The gruesome work culminated in her trying to apply cheap plastic bandages without getting them stuck to her rubber gloves, like a cat stepping on Scotch tape. Meanwhile, Will, whom I had not successfully distracted with quidditch, yelled in defiant solidarity with his brother’s suffering: “SQUIRM, JOHN, SQUIIIIIIIIRRRRRRM!” Vive la Révolution!

When the nurse was finished, and I was getting John’s shoes back on his feet while he wailed, the doctor returned bearing peace offerings. John looked at the plastic pinwheel and flimsy foam glider she offered, emblems of her guilt and sorrow, I hope, and screamed, “I DO NOT WANT THOSE PRIZES.” I’m sure if he had been standing closer to her, he would have made her eat them. Insensate with fury, he took off at a dead sprint (and this kid is FAST) toward the open door of the exam room and was around two corners, through the waiting room, and into the main hallway, halfway to the elevator, before I caught him. I wasn’t worried about losing him, though, because as he ran, he emitted an endless, bone-rattling shriek of the sort of intense rage normally reserved for Greek mythology, which I assume blew (or perhaps disintegrated) the doors open before him.

[I wanted to teach a lesson in compassion — and ended up with a crazed seagull in my car]

My big kid, luckily for me, ran with me as shocked, alarmed and — especially — appalled faces of nurses and doctors flashed by in blurs from doorways of other rooms in the office. Apparently, they had never seen a reaction like this. We caught up with John in time to all get on the elevator with a stranger (God help us, and him) who turned out to be very kind and said that he, too, had just gotten a shot and that John “was going to be just fine.” John looked that man dead in his eyes and swore: “I am NEVER getting another shot.” No one said anything after that.

John fell asleep on the ride home, and I tucked him into bed for a long nap when we got there, careful not to jostle his poor arms. (He really is just a little boy, small and sweet, with a head as round as a friendly-faced Halloween pumpkin. When he’s not having a tantrum he is the merriest person you have ever met.) As I tried to calm down and arrange myself back into the shape of a functional human, I wondered: What good can come from trauma? Because, certainly, John survived some sort of trauma that morning. (Possibly, the medical staff did too, judging by the way they looked at us.) What do we do with the bad things that happen to us? I understand getting vaccinations isn’t the worst thing that’s ever going to happen to John, but I swear I will be hearing about this for an entire year — until he’s due for his flu shot next fall.

I know suffering can enlarge our capacity for compassion, showing us we’re all connected, teaching us bad things happen to everyone, can happen to anyone, bringing us together to support each other — which is what it did for Will. It can also ready us for the next challenge. I am already gearing up for the fight I will have on my hands (and arms, and quads) the next time John is sick; I will have to physically drag him into that doctor’s office. (Before we left, he screamed, fists clenched, “I! AM! SO! ANGRY! AT! THIS! BUILDAAAANG!!!”).

But maybe the best lesson we can learn from surviving awful things is simply that we survived. Scars remind us of pain, maybe terrible pain, and I think we sometimes need to not wallow, quite, but sit with our sorrow for a little while to acknowledge the wrongness of the pain. Even though scars are tangible souvenirs of our past pain, they are also visual proof that we healed. John doesn’t want to see his bandages and has been wearing long-sleeved shirts despite the heat, but he won’t let us take the bandages off, either.

So, now I have a new pep talk to give for the next mundane-and-terrifying moment of childhood, when the YouTube videos and knock-knock jokes and Marine Corps songs and bribes aren’t doing the trick. “John,” I can say, “What can’t you do? You are the kid who survived the shots.” (And I am the mom who survived them, too.)

Kelly Dalton is a writer and the mother of two boys. She lives in San Diego. Find her online at kellydaltonwriting.wordpress.com.

