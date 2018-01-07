

Copies of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff are displayed at Barbara’s Bookstore on Jan. 5, 2018, in Chicago.(Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

President Trump’s former chief strategist — who suffered a public falling out with the White House last week after he was quoted as criticizing the president and his family in a new book — offered an apology of sorts Sunday, praising Trump in a public statement and trying to soften the earlier scathing comments.

In the controversial book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff, Stephen K. Bannon — Trump’s former top strategist, who now heads the conservative Breitbart News — describes a meeting that Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner had with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” The book also quotes Bannon as describing Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, as “dumb as a brick.”

In his statement on Sunday, first provided to Axios, Bannon praises both Trump Jr. and his father.

“Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man,” Bannon says in the statement. “He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around. My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda — as I have shown daily in my national radio broadcasts, on the pages of Breitbart News and in speeches and appearances from Tokyo and Hong Kong to Arizona and Alabama. President Trump was the only candidate that could have taken on and defeated the Clinton apparatus. I am the only person to date to conduct a global effort to preach the message of Trump and Trumpism; and remain ready to stand in the breach for this president’s efforts to make America great again.”

[White House adviser Stephen Miller calls Bannon an ‘angry, vindictive person’ over comments in Wolff book]

After excerpts from the book leaked early last week, the White House decried it as pure “fiction,” but the president reserved his fiercest anger for Bannon, who was pushed from the White House in August but — over the objection of many aides — remained in Trump’s orbit, with the two men speaking by phone occasionally. Many in the president’s circle had been urging Trump for weeks to publicly distance himself from Bannon and used the fallout from the book to persuade the president to server ties with him.

The president was furious with Bannon, and he and his team quickly issued a private ultimatum: Allies had to choose sides — they either support the president or they support Bannon. There could be no middle ground.

Bannon’s statement seemed aimed at trying to fix the rupture. Already isolated from the Republican Party establishment, the fight over the book has left Bannon further alienated, with one of his chief financial backers, Rebekah Mercer, issuing a rare public rebuke of him in which she promised to sever ties. At Breitbart, where Bannon is chairman, there was even debate among the company’s leadership over whether they could force Bannon from his top perch.

Bannon claimed in his statement that the comments attributed to him in the book were aimed not at Trump or his family but at Paul Manafort — Trump’s former campaign chairman, who was fired and is facing charges as part of special counsel Robert S. Muller’s Russia investigation — who, Bannon said, should have known “how the Russians operate.” He called them “duplicitous, cunning and not our friends.”

“To reiterate, those comments were not aimed at Don Jr.,” Bannon said.

The statement continued: “Everything I have to say about the ridiculous nature of the Russian ‘collusion’ investigation I said on my 60 Minutes interview. There was no collusion and the investigation is a witch hunt. I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president’s historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency.”

As soon as excerpts from Wolf’s book leaked out in the media, many of Bannon’s friends and colleagues had urged him to put a statement defending himself. But before he could do so, the White House released a personal statement from Trump, who claimed that his former adviser had “lost his mind.”

Those close to Bannon said that as the controversy unfolded, he seemed eager to find a way to try to repair his relationship with the president. On Sunday, he finally released a mea culpa.