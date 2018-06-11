Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sections
Home
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
at
{_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2018/06/11/jared-kushner-and-ivanka-trump-made-at-least-82-million-in-outside-income-last-year-while-serving-in-the-white-house-filings-show/}}
The story must be told.
Your subscription supports journalism that matters.
Try 1 month for $1
Most Read
Politics
1
Analysis
De Niro’s anti-Trump Tonys speech reveals the tribalistic and vulgar new normal in political discourse
2
Analysis
Trump’s feud with Justin Trudeau looks like a stunt
3
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made at least $82 million in outside income last year while serving in the White House, filings show
4
‘It’s obscene’: GOP candidate seethes as Trump embraces Democratic senator
5
Trump meets with Singapore leader as U.S. races to finalize details for North Korea summit
Opinion
Canada has every right to be insulted
Opinion
Why can’t we hate men?
The story must be told.
Subscribe to The Washington Post
Try 1 month for $1
Close
Now Playing