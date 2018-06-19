

Stephen Miller, White House senior adviser for policy, walks through the colonnades of the White House on June 16. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

There are two instincts that drive a lot of the decision-making on electoral politics.

The first is superstition. Like a baseball fan who is loath to change his lucky socks, winning candidates are often reluctant to do anything different from what helped them win the last time around.

The second is that candidates win, not issues, allowing advocates of any particular issue to take credit for a victory. If a candidate wins on a platform of tighter immigration control, revamping the health-care system and tax cuts, immigration reform advocates will point to the immigration plank as key while anti-tax activists will credit the victory to the candidate’s position on that issue.

Those are important to keep in mind when reading the recent spate of reporting on President Trump’s thinking about the midterm elections.

Trump would be fully justified in thinking that he owes his presidency to the issue of immigration. His campaign announcement in June 2015 began with an excoriation of the criminality of people immigrating from Mexico. It received only a smattering of attention until later in that month when Univision cut ties with Trump’s Miss Universe pageant. That spurred a national conversation about Trump’s remarks, propelling him to the lead in Republican primary polling by mid-July on the strength of a core, committed base of support among Republicans who liked what they heard. That core was enough to win him the nomination; partisan loyalty and an unpopular opponent were enough to give him the White House.

At the same time, Trump is being pushed from within his own staff to take a harder line on the issue before November. Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the president, has been enthusiastically defending his boss’s family-separation policy to anyone who will listen. He’s also advocating for Trump to make immigration the centerpiece of Republican efforts this year.

“All day long the American people are going to side with the party that wants to secure the border,” Miller told the New York Times in an interview. “And not by a little bit. Not 55-45. 60-40. 70-30. 80-20. I’m talking 90-10 on that.”

Politico reported on the broad strokes of Miller’s new immigration push: “tightening rules on student visas and exchange programs; limiting visas for temporary agricultural workers; making it harder for legal immigrants who have applied for welfare programs to obtain residency; and collecting biometric data from visitors from certain countries.”

“If you want to get people motivated, you’ve got to give them a reason to vote,” Corey Lewandowski told the Times. “Saying ‘build the wall and stop illegals from coming in and killing American citizens’ gives them an important issue.” Lewandowski, of course, is the campaign manager who joined Trump in that ride to the top of the Republican primary field in 2015 and 2016.

Here’s the central argument to Miller’s advocacy, though, from an interview with the Atlantic:

“The American people were warned — let me [be] sarcastic when I remark on that — [they] were quote-unquote warned by Hillary Clinton that if they elected Donald Trump, he would enforce an extremely tough immigration policy, crack down on illegal immigration, deport people who were here illegally, improve our vetting and screening, and all these other things. And many people replied to that by voting for Donald Trump.”

You see the aforementioned instincts at play here. Miller has been an immigration hard-liner since well before he joined the White House. He came to the executive mansion from Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s senatorial staff, where he made a name for himself by pressing far-right views of immigration. It’s as natural that Miller would view immigration as central to Trump’s electoral success as it is natural that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would view pro-business policies as central to any other politician’s victory. And Trump, who won after bucking the establishment on immigration, is certainly an accepting audience for Miller’s pitches.

There’s just one problem: There’s little indication that immigration is the winner that Miller and apparently Trump think it is.

We can start with that family-separation policy. It’s deeply unpopular, with two-thirds of Americans opposing it. But a CNN-SSRS poll revealed something remarkable: Even a quarter of those who approve of the job Trump is doing as president disapprove of the family separation effort.

More broadly, voters tell pollsters that Trump’s immigration positions are political detriments, not winners. Miller claims “90-10” support for Trump’s positions. NBC-Wall Street Journal polling shows that support for Trump’s immigration policies inclines about half of voters to oppose a candidate. Six in 10 told CBS News that they opposed the centerpiece of Trump’s immigration policies, building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s approval ratings on immigration are lower than his overall approval and his approval on the economy among every partisan group.

Arguing that Republicans express lower approval on immigration than overall because Trump isn’t taking a hard enough line on the issue, but that Democrats’ and independents’ views of Trump’s handling of immigration are also lower — and, in fact, are lower than on any other issue — suggests that taking a harder line won’t help much with midterm elections in swing districts.

Winning elections, though, isn’t about getting a majority of the public to agree with you. It’s about getting a majority of the people who show up to vote to agree with you. As it stands, polling consistently shows that enthusiasm among Democrats is higher than it is among Republicans. If Trump and Miller can spur immigration voters to get to the polls — Lewandowski’s point — they can offset or eliminate that Democratic advantage.

This is harder to measure. But it’s worth noting that a heightened focus on immigration could energize Trump’s base — and his opponents. Among those who are most enthusiastic about voting in November, according to CNN’s recent poll, Trump’s disapproval is highest on his handling of immigration. The people most energized to vote, in other words, disapprove of Trump most on his handling of immigration.

On Tuesday morning, Trump made clear that he considers the distinction with Democrats on immigration politically useful.

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

This is the issue that propelled his 2016 campaign, after all. The problem is that Trump’s electoral experience has a sample size of one, from which it’s hard to draw a lot of conclusions.

And, as we’ve noted before, House and Senate candidates can’t rely on electoral votes to give them a victory despite a popular-vote loss.