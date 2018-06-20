

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17, 2017. (Pat Benic/European Pressphoto Agency)

President Trump has seized upon Germany as a model of the perils of migration. He’s repeatedly — and falsely — claimed that crime in Germany is up in an effort to suggest an intractable link between migration and criminal activity. He’s warned of immigrants “infesting” the United States as he criticizes Germany for “allowing millions of people in,” leading to political instability.

The situation in Germany and the situation in the United States, though, are very, very different — as data released on Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development makes clear.

Each year, the OECD, an international organization of 37 countries focused on global trade, releases an analysis of international migration. Its 2018 edition includes per-country data on permanent immigrant flows between countries in 2016 and asylum seekers in 2017.

No country took in more permanent immigrants in 2016 than the United States, the data show, with Germany a close second. The United Kingdom had the third-most immigrants — but only a third of Germany’s total.

The critical context here, though, is that the United States is much larger than Germany, about four times the size. As a function of total population, the number of immigrants taken in by the United States is far lower — among the 12 lowest-ranked countries in the OECD data. Germany falls to fifth on this relative metric; tiny Luxembourg ranks first.

When it comes to those seeking asylum, the picture is similar. The United States saw a relative population of asylum seekers in 2017 that was about at the average for all OECD nations. On that metric, Germany comes in sixth.

Population is important. But even in absolute terms, the trend in the United States and the trend in Germany are different. Consider those admitted to each country for humanitarian reasons. The OECD shows that the numbers in both absolute and relative terms have been fairly steady for the United States. Between 2009 and 2016 in Germany, though, those cases skyrocketed — the sort of change that can wreak havoc with internal politics.

Trump defenders will likely claim that Trump is trying to prevent a similar spike in the United States. Well, there are a few reasons that such a spike was unlikely at this point. The migration in Germany is a function of turmoil in the Middle East that led to a huge exodus from Iraq and Syria. That flood of people seems to have slowed. What’s more, the geography of Germany and the United States are very different. The United States avoided much of that surge simply because it’s so much harder to get to the United States from Europe and Asia than it is to get to Germany and other European nations.

As our Christopher Ingraham pointed out, there’s no evidence that migration from Central America is surging in a historically significant way either. He graphed the number of apprehensions along the border with Mexico since 1960.

There is no recent surge.

From the very first minutes of his campaign, Trump has used migration as a rhetorical tool to argue for a tougher approach on crime and the border. His comparisons between the United States and Germany in that regard fall just as flat as his claims about rising German crime.