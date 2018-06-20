

President Trump holds two thumbs up while meeting with service members in 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

For a president who likes to be at the center of the conversation, good news from a new Pew Research Center poll: The 2018 midterm elections are shaping up to be all about President Trump.

Six in 10 registered voters told Pew that their congressional vote this year will be explicitly meant as a vote for or against Trump, a higher percentage of voters weighing in specifically to send a message to the chief executive than in any of the prior three midterm elections. In 2014, 48 percent of voters said their goal was to give an electoral thumbs up or thumbs down to President Barack Obama.

All of the figures above are from June or July prior to the midterm election.

What’s particularly interesting, though, is that the split between for and against isn’t as lopsided as one might think. Trump’s approval numbers have been creeping upward of late, but he’s still unpopular and faces strong disapproval from a lot of Americans. But more people say that their vote is meant to send a message of support for Trump than said the same about George W. Bush in 2006 or Obama in 2010 or 2014.

Why? Because more than half of those in Trump’s own party say that’s a factor in their congressional vote — the highest percentage of same-party voters to say that’s their motivation since 2006. The percent of Democrats saying their vote is in opposition to Trump is higher than the opposing votes from Republicans in 2010 or 2014 but lower than the enthusiasm Democrats had in 2006 to oppose Bush.

It’s important to remember, in case you’d forgotten, that just as there is robust disapproval of Trump there is also robust approval from a smaller segment of the population. We’ve noted before that the combined strong approval and strong disapproval Trump has seen since taking office has been higher than we saw under his two predecessors, with the exception of the bump Bush saw after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Trump has fostered that, keeping a deliberate focus on his base and ensuring that the promises he made to them are fulfilled. Whether his base would have wavered anyway isn’t clear, but they haven’t. And so now more than half of Republicans specifically plan to vote for Republicans to show their support for him.

Another way of looking at how that’s unusual is to consider the gaps between those saying they want to cast a vote for or against the president and the gaps between the opposition and the president’s party.

In 2006, both gaps were wide: Much more intent to vote in opposition to Bush than to vote in support and much more energy among Democrats against him than Republicans for him. Compare that with 2018, when the overall for-against gap is the second narrowest since 2006 (minus-8) and the gap between the parties is the overall narrowest (9 points). In 2006, those wide gaps led to the Democrats gaining 61 seats and control of the House. The implication is that narrower gaps may not have a similar result.

Except when one considers those gaps in 2010 and 2014. In 2010, the Republicans saw a swing of 126 seats in their direction, with only modest gaps between for and against and between Democrats and Republicans a few months out. We’ve noted before that the surges to the Republicans in 2010 and 2014 happened closer to the election. On June 20, 2010, the Republicans were up half a point in the generic ballot average; four years later, they were tied. They ended up winning 6.8 and 5.7 percent more of the popular House vote in those elections, respectively.

What happens next isn’t clear. 2018 looks more like 2010 than 2006, but Democrats would be happy with either scenario. The question that remains to be answered is what effect that Republican loyalty to Trump might have, if any. To answer that question, we have little choice but to wait.