

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, right, speaks with Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, 2016. (Peter W. Stevenson/The Washington Post)

Rep. Steve King’s (R-Iowa) congressional district isn’t the whitest in America. It’s not even in the top 10 percent of whitest districts. It’s also not the least Hispanic district — on that metric, it ranks 150th.

But King himself has, over the past few years, established himself firmly as the most passionate congressional opponent of immigration and defender of the white demographic majority in the country — a statement that bears certain implications that, by now, are all but unavoidable.

We’ve walked through King’s history of comments about white America and immigration in the past but, given two new examples this month alone, it’s worth another overview.

There was the time in 2013 when he offered a President-Trump-like delineation of the value of young immigrants while explaining his opposition to the Dream Act.

“Some of them are valedictorians — and their parents brought them in,” King said.

“But they aren’t all valedictorians,” he later added. “They weren’t all brought in by their parents. For every one who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there who weigh 130 pounds — and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert. Those people would be legalized with the same act.”

Most of the drugs that come across the border from Mexico come through established border checkpoints, it’s worth noting. Though that is hardly the most important part of King’s comments.

There was the time during the Republican Convention in 2016 when he was on MSNBC. Another panelist had just lamented the density of older white Republicans at the convention.

“This ‘old white people’ business does get a little tired,” King replied. “I’d ask you to go back through history and figure out, where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you’re talking about, where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization?” King asked.

“Than white people?” host Chris Hayes replied.

“Than … than Western civilization itself,” King replied.

That’s King’s regular hedge when he’s defending the primacy of white Americans: He’s only worried about American culture, heritage and civilization. It has nothing to do with race, he insists.

Shortly before that MSNBC appearance, King came under fire when footage from inside his local congressional office showed that he had a Confederate flag on his desk among other pennants. As you may recall, Iowa was not part of the Confederacy.

In March last year, he echoed Dutch politician Geert Wilders in a tweet. Wilders made his mark in his nation’s political discourse with energetic excoriations of the threat posed by immigrants.

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

“We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies” is a remarkably concise example of King’s worldview, implying that the sum of American civilization and culture was fully independent from the slow migration of people from all over the world to North America. David Duke agreed.

The previous September, King had also tweeted about Wilders, this time lamenting the “cultural suicide” that accompanied “demographic transformation.”

@FraukePetry Wishing you successful vote. Cultural suicide by demographic transformation must end. @geertwilderspvv pic.twitter.com/Kp6uieaMDG — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 18, 2016

The culture of the United States, or of “the West,” in other words, is inextricable from a white majority.

Shortly after Trump took office, King celebrated some good news: A young person who was allowed to stay in the U.S. under Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was deported. King offered the Border Patrol a toast.

The person deported was Juan Manuel Montes, who came to the U.S. with his parents when he was 9. He didn’t have his wallet on him showing that he was protected from deportation so, within three hours, he was deported after 14 years in the country.

When Trump toyed with granting citizenship to young people like Montes, who’d come to the U.S. illegally as minors, King lamented the possibility.

“They came here to live in the shadows, and we’re not denying them that opportunity to live in the shadows,” King said to NBC’s Kasie Hunt.

Earlier this month, King reiterated his thoughts on migration in a novel way. He retweeted an image of a Breitbart article that talked about opposition to migration in Italy with the comment, “Europe is waking up…Will America…in time?”

Of course, migration in Southern Europe looks nothing like migration in the U.S. Unrest in Syria and Iraq has led to a spike in migration in Greece and Italy in recent years, while migration from Mexico into the U.S. has slowed.

But it wasn’t the content of the retweet that was significant, it was who King was retweeting. Specifically, Mark Collett, a once self-described “Nazi sympathizer” who has regularly joined Duke’s radio show — including Friday.

Speaking of Friday:

“Young boys” all old enough to be tried as adults or serve in the military and are prime MS-13 gang material & certainly grew up in the culture of one of the top 10 most violent countries in the world. https://t.co/r8Ur40tqhd — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 22, 2018

By this point in the article, it should come as no surprise that King sees a half-dozen young Hispanic men sitting at an airport and assumes that their futures hold crime, military service or gang membership. That’s King’s consistently demonstrated default assumption about migrants from south of the border with Mexico, a group that he worries poses a threat to “our civilization” and “culture.”

The contents of this article might be summarized more succinctly in a short phrase. Feel free to do so if you feel so inclined.