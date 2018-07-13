

Robert S. Mueller III is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Sept. 17, 2008. (Molly Riley/Reuters)

With Friday’s announcement of an indictment against 12 Russian nationals accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee and the campaign of Hillary Clinton, here is a summary of what special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation has publicly accomplished to date.

There are 187 criminal charges in active indictments or to which individuals have pleaded guilty

Another 23 counts against President Trump’s former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates were vacated when he agreed to cooperate with Mueller

Thirty-two people and three businesses have been named in plea agreements or indictments

Six guilty pleas from five defendants, including Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, businessman Richard Pinedo and lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort faces 25 criminal counts

Van der Zwaan served about four weeks in prison and has been deported to the Netherlands, his home country

The indictments include charges of conspiracy against the United States; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct justice; conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud; bank fraud; obstruction of justice; aggravated identity theft; failure to report foreign bank accounts; and tax fraud

52 counts of conspiracy of some kind

113 criminal counts of aggravated identity theft or identity fraud

Four guilty pleas for making false statements

25 Russian nationals have been charged with crimes along with three Russian business entities. Those individuals were charged in two indictments, one focused on Russia’s alleged effort to foster divisiveness on social media (indicted in February) and one focused on alleged hacking (indicted Friday)

13 individuals believed to be linked to Russian intelligence agencies have been charged, including Manafort’s longtime associate Konstantin Kilimnik, a resident of Ukraine

Four individuals working directly for or acting as advisers to Trump’s 2016 campaign have been indicted; three have pleaded guilty

The probe has been active for 422 days.