

President Trump waves as he arrives Sunday at the airport in Helsinki. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

It’s not clear which came first, President Trump’s comment to CBS in an interview this weekend arguing that the European Union is a “foe” of the United States or the statement from Germany’s foreign minister expressing concerns about his country’s relationship with the United States. But the two are related.

Minister Heiko Maas told a German newspaper group that “[w]e can no longer completely rely on the White House.” He suggested that the relationship with the United States would need to be “readjusted” and that Germany should align itself more closely with Europe.

Maas’s comment mirrors one from German Chancellor Angela Merkel last year. “The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days,” she said in May 2017 after meeting with Trump.

There’s a clear difference being drawn by Maas though, between “the White House” and the United States. And he’s not alone. ABC News spoke with senior European officials who drew a similar distinction, explaining that they are “starting to see President Donald Trump as separate from the United States, and are instead focusing on the long history of partnership between the U.S. and Europe rather than his words.”

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, drew the distinction on Twitter with a slightly sharper tongue.

America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) July 15, 2018

That divide between president and presidency is recognized in the United States as well, nowhere more obviously than on the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The idea that Russia had worked to influence the vote that year was first posited by U.S. intelligence agencies during the administration of Barack Obama, but confidence in that culpability only grew once Trump was inaugurated. On Friday, a grand jury considering findings by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III indicted 12 Russian nationals believed to work for the country’s intelligence service on charges that they’d hacked the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman.

That indictment joined another in which 13 Russians and three Russian companies were charged with trying to influence the election on social media. Members of Trump’s Cabinet, members of his party in Congress and those running the intelligence agencies in his administration have repeatedly argued that Russia did attempt to interfere with the election, with one aim being to benefit his campaign.

Trump himself, though, tried for a long time to deny that Russia had interfered with the election at all, apparently concerned that such an effort would undermine his legitimacy as president. When he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin if he had interfered last year, he touted Putin’s denials and lamented that Putin was “insulted” by the implication. Recently, he’s seemingly acquiesced to the idea that Russia was culpable, choosing instead to blame the Obama administration for it happening in the first place. The investigation into that interference, of course, is a biased “witch hunt” in his view, one that has resulted in nearly 200 criminal charges and guilty pleas.

For months, though, there was that weird tension: Trump’s people were saying something different than Trump himself. We’d seen other examples of this, like the State Department under former secretary of state Rex Tillerson disagreeing with Trump’s foreign-policy pronouncements. Nowhere was it more prominent than on Russian interference, though.

In one weird way, this divide between Trump and his administration worked to Trump’s advantage.

When Congress passed sweeping new sanctions meant to punish Russia for its actions, Trump had little choice but to grudgingly sign them into law. (They were belatedly implemented in part earlier this year.) When a former Russian intelligence official was poisoned in Britain earlier this year, the State Department booted 60 Russian officers from the United States, joining NATO allies in pushing back. Trump, The Washington Post reported, was “not heavily engaged in the discussion” to do so.

Trump has said little publicly to criticize Russia for the interference and nothing on the poisoning — but he, his administration and his defenders have pointed to the sanctions as evidence of how tough he’s been on Russia. Trump, who has said he thinks he and Putin might end up as friends, gets to take credit for the sanctions while being able to downplay them, if desired, to Putin himself.

Again, that, to some extent, is how foreign allies may look at his presidency: What the U.S. government is doing is not necessarily a reflection of what Trump is saying, and vice versa. The benefit to this, mirroring Trump allies’ sporadic embrace of sanctions against Russia, is obvious. The functions of the presidency can be separated from the contentious words of the president. Trump’s popularity with the Republican base is certainly in part a function of his willingness to scorch his political opponents — but his popularity with Republicans overall is also a function of his embracing traditional Republican policies, however unenthusiastically. Many Republicans look past what he says to see what his administration does.

America’s traditional allies are skeptical of Trump and wary, it seems, of what his election says about the solidity of American leadership. But, for better or worse, Trump isn’t always seen as a representative of the United States itself — an unusual situation, to say the least.