The president’s comments in support of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh came after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for a delay in proceedings following a second accusation of sexual misconduct that surfaced in a New Yorker story Sunday night. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
