Although Democrats fell short in claiming the Senate majority in the midterm elections, Schumer (N.Y.) held losses to a minimum despite a brutal political map. Ten Democratic incumbents sought reelection in states Donald Trump won in 2016. Six won, while one race — Florida — remains unresolved.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Although Democrats fell short in claiming the Senate majority in the midterm elections, Schumer (N.Y.) held losses to a minimum despite a brutal political map. Ten Democratic incumbents sought reelection in states Donald Trump won in 2016. Six won, while one race — Florida — remains unresolved.