Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters on Tuesday that there is a “substantial question” about the election in the 9th Congressional District, where GOP candidate Mark Harris held a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready.

State investigators are examining the work of a local operative in a growing fraud investigation that has delayed certification of Harris’s narrow win. Hoyer said unless the questions are resolved, the House should hold off on letting Harris take the oath of office on Jan. 3 when new members are sworn in.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.