In an interview with Charlotte-area TV station WSOC, McCready also called on Republican rival Mark Harris “to tell the American people exactly what he knew and when he knew it.”

North Carolina election officials are investigating whether an operative working on behalf of Harris illegally collected incomplete ballots from voters in the state’s 9th Congressional District. The state probe has delayed the certification of the race’s results. Harris is leading McCready by 905 votes

This is a developing story. It will be updated.