The office of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced it had received the resignation letter of Sen. Jon Kyl from the U.S. Senate. Kyl’s resignation is effective Dec. 31.

Ducey had appointed Kyl to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died of brain cancer on Aug. 25. A former longtime senator who retired in 2013, Kyl said upon his return in September that he planned to serve through at least the end of the current Congress.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.