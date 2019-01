The partial government shutdown is now in its third week, and there has been little progress in negotiations to reopen shuttered federal agencies. Trump is demanding $5.7 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — a proposal opposed by Democrats.

“I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border,” he tweeted. “Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.”

