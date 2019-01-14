A Pennsylvania district court judge blocked a rule nationwide that would have allowed employers with religious or moral objections to opt out of the health law’s no-cost coverage requirement. That and a more limited injunction Sunday by a California judge, who blocked the rule in 13 states and the District of Columbia, came just as it was to take effect. Both judges agreed to pause the rule while legal challenges are argued.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
