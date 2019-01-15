The New York Democrat, 52, who won reelection in 2018 after being appointed to fill Hillary Clinton’s seat in 2009, is jumping into the Democrats’ crowded primary field. Gillibrand has been outspoken about fighting sexual assault in the military and on college campuses, repealing the military’s policy of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” and making it easier for Capitol Hill staffers to report their experiences of being sexually harassed or assaulted.

