Sections
Home
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2019/01/18/in-an-unprecedented-move-special-counsels-office-disputes-a-news-report-claiming-trump-directed-cohen-to-lie/}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2019/01/18/in-an-unprecedented-move-special-counsels-office-disputes-a-news-report-claiming-trump-directed-cohen-to-lie/}}}
Most Read
Politics
1
In an unprecedented move, special counsel’s office disputes a BuzzFeed story claiming Trump directed Cohen to lie
2
Senator asks FBI for perjury investigation of Kirstjen Nielsen over family separation statements
3
Pelosi abandons Afghanistan trip, accuses Trump of imperiling lawmakers with disclosure
4
Advisers to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz are looking at him running as an independent for president in 2020
5
Analysis
BuzzFeed’s Trump-Cohen bombshell dominated the morning news shows — except on ‘Fox & Friends’
Opinion
The shabbiest U.S. president ever is an inexpressibly sad specimen
Opinion
Five big takeaways from the stunning report that Trump told Cohen to lie