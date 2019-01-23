The moves by Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) responded to a growing backlash after an unnamed woman claimed in a lawsuit that she was assaulted by an employee of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and that Jackson Lee dismissed her in 2018 when she said she planned to take legal action against the group. The 13-term congresswoman led the foundation at the time.

Jackson Lee has denied through her office that she retaliated against the woman, who was identified as “Jane Doe” in court papers. Jackson Lee declined to comment personally when approached by The Post on Wednesday, saying her office would put out a statement.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) confirmed that Jackson Lee would cede the panel’s crime subcommittee gavel “voluntarily and temporarily” and said that it did not reflect culpability on her part.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.