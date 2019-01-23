Sections
Home
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2019/01/23/trump-tells-pelosi-he-will-deliver-state-of-the-union-before-congress-next-week-despite-her-request-for-a-delay-during-shutdown/}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2019/01/23/trump-tells-pelosi-he-will-deliver-state-of-the-union-before-congress-next-week-despite-her-request-for-a-delay-during-shutdown/}}}
Most Read
Politics
1
Senate plans votes on competing bills to reopen government
2
Analysis
The Daily 202: 10 sobering quotes from the new National Intelligence Strategy
3
House Democrats to offer Trump higher border security spending — but no wall
4
Pete Buttigieg joins the Democratic race for the 2020 presidential nomination
5
‘Absolutely out of control’: Cliff Sims’s book depicts life in Trump’s White House
Opinion
Trump’s position is weakening fast. Here’s how Democrats can exploit that.
Opinion
Trump is trapped and tanking