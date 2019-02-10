Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2019/02/10/sen-amy-klobuchar-of-minnesota-joins-democratic-race-for-2020/}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2019/02/10/sen-amy-klobuchar-of-minnesota-joins-democratic-race-for-2020/}}}
Most Read
Politics
1
Michael Cohen’s secret agenda as Trump’s fixer
2
A country music artist navigates an art form altered by America’s poisoned politics
3
Rep. Liz Cheney says Elizabeth Warren is a ‘laughingstock’ for having claimed Native American ancestry
4
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota joins Democratic race for 2020
5
A Texas council member called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a ‘bimbo’ on Twitter. He has deleted his account.
Opinion
Democrats should embrace the double standard
Perspective
Yes, politicians wore blackface. It used to be all-American ‘fun.’