It marked the second time in recent months that the Republican-led Senate admonished the president over his administration’s continued backing of a campaign that human rights groups have blamed for the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The resolution must be passed by the House, where lawmakers approved a similar resolution earlier this year.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
It marked the second time in recent months that the Republican-led Senate admonished the president over his administration’s continued backing of a campaign that human rights groups have blamed for the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The resolution must be passed by the House, where lawmakers approved a similar resolution earlier this year.