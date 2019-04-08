A former senior Customs official and retired Marine Corps general, Alles was the 25th director of the agency that is a part of the Department of Homeland Security. The announcement of his departure comes a day after the ouster of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

“Mr. Alles will be leaving shortly and President Trump has selected James M. Murray, a career member of the USSS, to take over as director beginning in May,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

