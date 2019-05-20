McGahn had been scheduled to appear Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, where Democrats were hoping to make a star witness out of a central player in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report. An individual familiar with the strategy said Monday that the White House would move to prevent McGahn’s appearance.

McGahn had documented in real-time President Trump’s rage against the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and his efforts to shut it down.

Earlier this month, the White House invoked executive privilege to bar McGahn from complying with a congressional subpoena for documents related to the Mueller probe.

