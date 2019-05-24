House leaders had hoped to pass the disaster aid bill by unanimous consent, allowing them to move the measure despite most lawmakers having left Washington for the Memorial Day recess. But the objection from Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) holds up the legislation until lawmakers return, currently scheduled for June 3. The bill was approved by the Senate on Thursday and appears to have President Trump’s support.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
House leaders had hoped to pass the disaster aid bill by unanimous consent, allowing them to move the measure despite most lawmakers having left Washington for the Memorial Day recess. But the objection from Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) holds up the legislation until lawmakers return, currently scheduled for June 3. The bill was approved by the Senate on Thursday and appears to have President Trump’s support.