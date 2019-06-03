In letters Monday, the House Oversight Committee told Attorney General William P. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that it would schedule votes at a later date on contempt citations for failure to comply with a bipartisan subpoena for documents more than two months ago.

Last week, new evidence emerged suggesting the citizenship question was crafted specifically to give an electoral advantage to Republicans and whites. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether the Trump administration can add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

