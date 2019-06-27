The administration had argued that asking the citizenship question of all households would provide more accurate information and that it is needed for the Justice Department to protect minority voting rights.

A coalition of Democratic-led states, cities and civil rights organizations had opposed the effort, calling it a political move that will intimidate households with ties to noncitizens and result in a significant undercount that will harm the nonpartisan goal of getting an accurate tally of everyone in the country.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.