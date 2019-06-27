Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2019/06/27/trump-asks-lawyers-if-census-can-be-delayed-calls-supreme-court-decision-totally-ridiculous/}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/politics/wp/2019/06/27/trump-asks-lawyers-if-census-can-be-delayed-calls-supreme-court-decision-totally-ridiculous/}}}
Most Read
Politics
1
Supreme Court says federal courts don’t have a role in deciding partisan gerrymandering claims
2
Analysis
Winners and losers from the Democratic presidential debate’s first night
3
Analysis
Fact-checking the first Democratic debate
4
Supreme Court puts census citizenship question on hold
5
Analysis
‘Contrived’ and ‘a distraction’: Supreme Court issues severe rebuke to Wilbur Ross and Trump administration
Opinion
Progressives should be glad they lost the Supreme Court gerrymandering case
Opinion
The first Democratic debate actually told us a great deal
Subscriber sign in
We noticed you’re blocking ads!
Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker. Or purchase a subscription for unlimited access to real news you can count on.
Try 1 month for $1
Unblock ads
Questions about why you are seeing this?
Contact us