President Trump is in Japan for the economic summit and leaves Saturday for meetings in South Korea with President Moon Jae-in.

“While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!,” Trump tweeted.

Trump and Kim have held two summits to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program, but those talks have stalled in recent months.

