House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal is filing a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday seeking to compel the Internal Revenue Service to turn over President Trump’s tax returns, according to a person familiar with the matter. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied multiple requests for the financial records, which the president refused to release in the 2016 presidential campaign in a break with decades of precedent.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
