The California congressman, who made last month’s Democratic debate stage but has not registered over 1 percent in polling, says he is suspending his presidential bid. Swalwell will face a primary challenge in his bid for reelection to the House.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
The California congressman, who made last month’s Democratic debate stage but has not registered over 1 percent in polling, says he is suspending his presidential bid. Swalwell will face a primary challenge in his bid for reelection to the House.