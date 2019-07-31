By Washington Post Staff

Notably, Craft has distanced herself from President Trump on the contentious subject of climate change, telling senators during her confirmation hearing last month that she believes fossil fuels and human behavior contribute to the planet’s shifting weather phenomena, though she stopped short of endorsing a return to international pacts such as the Paris climate agreement.

Jonathan Cohen has served as acting ambassador since Haley’s departure in December.
