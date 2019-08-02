Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Saikat Chakrabarti “has decided to leave the office to work with New Consensus to further develop plans for a Green New Deal.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Chakrabarti referred to members of moderate Democratic groups as “New Southern Democrats” who are “hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.” He later accused them of actions that “still enable a racist system.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.