Walsh, who is a talk-radio host, was elected to Congress in 2010 as part of the tea party wave and served one term. He has described himself as an immigration hard-liner and said he would not challenge Trump from the center but from the right and on moral grounds.
“I’m going to run for president,” Walsh said Sunday in an interview on ABC News’s “This Week.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
