Sanders, 78, who was released Friday from a Las Vegas hospital, experienced chest pains at a Tuesday campaign event. Doctors found a blockage in one artery and performed a stent procedure to clear it. “Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction,” his doctors said in a statement released by his campaign.

Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. His wife, Jane, said earlier this week that he would rest at home for several days before returning to the campaign trail.

