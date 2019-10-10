Lowey, 82, was the first woman to chair the panel and was a central figure in House Democrats’ government shutdown fight with President Trump earlier this year. In a statement, Lowey said that after serving 31 years in Congress, she decided she would not seek reelection.

“I am honored that my colleagues in Congress elected me as the first Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and will fight vigorously for House Democratic priorities as I negotiate spending bills for fiscal years 2020 and 2021,” she said.

