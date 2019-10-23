The California Democrat has denied allegations that she was romantically involved with her legislative director, Graham Kelly, and condemned the distribution of sexually charged photos that allegedly involved a campaign staffer. The allegations were published last week by the conservative website RedState.

The Ethics Committee said in a statement that it “is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of” House rules.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.