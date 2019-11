King, a former chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, becomes the 20th House Republican to announce that he won’t seek reelection next year.

“The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford,” King said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision.”

