Lawmakers and the White House are close to a deal to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave to federal workers as part of a defense authorization bill slated to pass this month, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity. The agreement would create a major benefit for federal civilian workers.

The deal would also include language to move ahead on Trump’s proposal for a Space Force in the U.S. military.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.