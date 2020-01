The operation targeting Burisma Holdings began in early November and coincided with a congressional impeachment inquiry into Trump and whether he abused his office by seeking to press Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing a probe of Burisma and Hunter Biden.

The spy agency, GRU, was active in the 2016 presidential campaign, hacking the servers of the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

