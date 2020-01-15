After the debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren walked over to Sen. Bernie Sanders and declined to shake his hand. “I think you called me a liar on national TV,” she told him twice. Sanders replied, “You know, let’s not do it right now.” He added: “You called me a liar.”

The conversation was captured on the candidates’ debate microphones and released by debate sponsor CNN on Wednesday night.

The two had disagreed during the debate about a 2018 conversation in which Warren said Sanders told her a woman could not defeat President Trump in November. Sanders denies he said that, insisting he laid out what he saw as Trump’s likely strategies.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.