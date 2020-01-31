Six new countries were added to his administration’s travel ban Friday — including Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country — in a widely anticipated expansion of the policy that Democrats blasted as “clearly discriminatory” against people from predominantly black and Muslim nations.

People from Nigeria, Eritrea, Tanzania, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar will be banned from immigrating to the United States without a visa waiver as of Feb. 22, joining currently banned countries Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and certain government officials from Venezuela.

