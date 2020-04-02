Pelosi announces new select House committee to examine Trump administration’s response to coronavirus amid criticism of its approach
By Washington Post Staff
April 2, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the panel would be modeled on the World War II committee led by then-Sen. Harry Truman. It will be chaired by Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.). This is a developing story. It will be updated.
